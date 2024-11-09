Singapore FinTech Festival 2024 Honors Walee’s Hakeem with Emerging Fintech Award

Historic Win for Pakistan’s Fintech Sector as Hakeem’s Pioneering Islamic Nano-Financing Solution Garners Global Recognition

SINGAPORE: Walee Financial Services is thrilled to announce that its pioneering fintech product, Hakeem, has received the prestigious Emerging FinTech Award at the 2024 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) Excellence Awards. This accolade, presented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with PwC Singapore and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), highlights Hakeem’s transformative role in promoting financial inclusion through its ethical and innovative nano-financing model.

Hakeem: World’s First Shariah-Compliant Nano-Financing App

Representing Pakistan as the sole finalist, Hakeem’s win is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s fintech sector, underscoring the potential of emerging fintech products from the region on a global scale. Known as the world’s first Shariah-compliant nano-financing app, Hakeem is purpose-built to empower underserved communities by providing ethical financial support. It offers individuals accessible financing options that align with their values, supporting a sustainable path toward financial empowerment and inclusion.

Walee’s Hakeem: A Commitment to Financial Empowerment

“Receiving the Emerging FinTech Award at the Singapore FinTech Festival is an achievement of great pride for both Walee Financial Services and Pakistan,” shared Noshad Minhas, CEO of Walee Financial Services. Waqas Ramzan, Head of Operations at Hakeem, added, “This recognition reinforces our dedication to creating impactful, Shariah-compliant financial solutions that drive financial empowerment and inclusion.” Khushba Hayat, Partner of Investments at Walee Financial Services, noted, “Hakeem represents more than a product; it embodies our commitment to fostering financial independence and dignity for those who need it most.”

For more on the SFF Excellence Awards finalists, visit the MAS announcement: MAS Finalists Announcement.