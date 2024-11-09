Clientelism and Elitism: Corrupting populism, silently killing democracy

In democracies, a dangerous trend has emerged where politicians on both sides of the political spectrum manipulate the masses to secure power. Analysts often criticize politicians for failing to deliver on their promises once in power, but they overlook a key aspect: the electoral process itself.

Elections, once a symbol of democratic participation, have been hijacked by a small, elite group that wields immense influence over the outcome, sidelining the very people meant to benefit from this system.

The key driver behind this manipulation is clientelism, a system where politicians rely on a select group of influential individuals—business magnates, tech giants, and media owners—for financial support. These elites, through their financial power, dictate political outcomes by funding campaigns, expecting significant returns once their candidates take office.

A vivid example is the backing of U.S. presidential candidates in the 2024 race: 79 billionaires support Kamala Harris, while 50 back Donald Trump. Elon Musk, a leading figure in this elite circle, has already funneled $75 million into Trump’s campaign. This quid pro quo arrangement ensures that the wealthy elites receive extraordinary benefits once their favored politicians assume power. In this process, the ordinary voter—the bedrock of democracy—is rendered almost irrelevant.

As a result, voters are no longer making independent choices. Their decisions are subtly manipulated by politicians who use tactics like social media to frame issues in a way that appeals to emotions rather than reason. This erosion of free will is symptomatic of a larger issue: the dying essence of democracy.

In a system where elites control both the candidates and the discourse, the people’s voices are drowned out, leaving democracy a hollow shell. What we witness now is not a contest between different political ideologies, but a struggle for power within the elite class, with the public serving as mere spectators.

A glaring example of this manipulation is the selection of political candidates. Even who gets to run for office is often decided by this elite group, not the people. The 2024 U.S. Presidential Race, where Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden as a Democratic contender, demonstrates how little influence the general public has in determining their leaders. Such decisions are crafted by elites, further disconnecting politicians from their constituents. And this is the true manifestation of Elitism.

The aftermath of this manipulated electoral process is equally troubling. Politicians, once in power, focus primarily on satisfying the demands of their financial backers rather than addressing the concerns of the public. This creates a power vacuum, where unelected bureaucrats and state establishments step in to manage governance. Over time, these establishments grow more powerful. Politicians, reduced to figureheads, deliver scripted speeches at public events while bureaucrats handle the actual running of the country.

This poses both dangers and, paradoxically, benefits. On the one hand, it undermines democracy by stripping elected leaders of real power. On the other, it ensures that at least some institutions continue to function, preventing the total collapse of government machinery. But this is a band-aid solution to a deeper, systemic problem. Politicians, in this scenario, become little more than puppets, beholden to their donors, while bureaucrats keep the machinery of the state running.

Populism, once a force opposing the elite, has now also been co-opted by the very elites it was supposed to challenge. Leaders like Donald Trump, long portrayed as populists representing the common man, join hands with the elite. He has strong ties to Elon Musk and has vowed to make him head of a new ‘government efficiency commission,’ essentially giving the world’s richest man the power to regulate the regulators who oversee his companies. This manipulation of populism is another manifestation of the elite’s control over politics, further alienating the public from the political process.

Moreover, the rise of social media as a political tool has amplified this manipulation, especially among younger voters. Youth, a critical demographic in contemporary elections, are highly susceptible to social media’s influence. Politicians with financial aid from the elite exploit this vulnerability, using digital platforms to sway opinions and shape electoral outcomes. In doing so, they impart impurity to populism and erode the foundations of democracy.

Democracy is being subverted by a powerful nexus between business elites and politicians. The people, rather than being the true drivers of democratic change, are left out of the equation, reduced to passive participants manipulated by those with money and influence.

This elite-driven model of democracy is unsustainable. It not only undermines the principles of fair representation but also threatens the very survival of democratic institutions. Until this system is dismantled and the power genuinely returned to the people, democracy will continue to decay, with politicians serving their elite backers rather than the electorate they claim to represent.