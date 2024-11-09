Kate Middleton Considering Slow Return to Royal Duties Amid Health Recovery

Kate Middleton is carefully weighing her return to full-time royal duties following her recent completion of chemotherapy. According to reports, the Princess of Wales is prioritizing her recovery, focusing on spending time with family and avoiding unnecessary stress, especially with the holidays approaching.

While Kate made a surprise public appearance last month, sources say she intends to take a gradual approach to resuming royal engagements. The princess is in no rush, aiming to regain full strength before fully rejoining her royal responsibilities.

Neither Kate nor the royal family has commented on her timeline for returning to full duties, but updates are expected as she progresses in her recovery.