Kate Middleton Opens Up About Difficulties In Finding Peace Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton has shared a rare and personal insight into how she finds peace and emotional reconnection in nature, especially following her cancer battle. In a video released by Kensington Palace on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 43, explained how spending time outdoors helps her restore balance in her life.

“I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, I suppose, these environments,” Kate said, discussing her relationship with nature. “Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

Kate, who has been focused on recovery after completing cancer treatment in September 2024, was visiting the Lake District in the UK with a group of young Scouts and Chief Scout Dwayne Fields. As joint president of the Scouts Association, she interacted with the children and pointed out landmarks on a map.

During the visit, Kate praised the enduring impact of the Scouts, saying, “What’s so fantastic about Scouts is, it’s the same foundations that have always been there, and despite how different the modern-day world is now, it still resonates with so many young people.”

The video marked a rare appearance for Kate, who revealed in January that she was in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. She expressed relief about her recovery, saying, “It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery.” She also shared her appreciation for the support of her medical team and emphasized the time it takes to adjust to a “new normal.”

Kate’s cancer was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024. In March, she revealed her diagnosis and began a course of preventative chemotherapy. At the time, she admitted that the news came as a “huge shock” and shared how she and Prince William worked to manage the situation privately for the sake of their young family.

In a recent post on Mother’s Day, Kate once again celebrated the therapeutic power of nature, sharing a video of herself barefoot in a sunny field. “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” she wrote, encouraging others to recognize the role nature plays in nurturing our inner selves.

Kate has also been enjoying time with her family, including a recent trip to the French Alps where she was spotted skiing with Prince William and their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.