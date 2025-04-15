Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable With New Look Amid Major Hollywood Comeback

Johnny Depp has stunned fans with his dramatic new look for his upcoming film Day Drinker. The actor, 61, appears unrecognizable in a first-look image released by Lionsgate, showing him with a full head of silver hair, a bushy grey beard, piercing blue eyes, and a sharp blue suit.

In the photo, Depp is leaning against a bar, holding a cocktail, and wearing a contemplative expression. Fans have flooded social media, expressing their admiration for the actor’s new “silver fox” appearance. “Johnny Depp absolutely rocking the silver fox look during filming of Day Drinker! This movie is going to be amazing!” one fan posted. Others shared similar sentiments, with some even comparing him to the suave ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’ from the Dos Equis commercials.

Depp’s new look also reminded fans of his portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, with some calling for his return to the role. One fan wrote, “Grindelwald vibes,” while another joked, “Grindelwald is back!”

The transformation has been widely praised, with many giving credit to the film’s makeup team for reinventing Depp for the role. “Shout out to the makeup department for the amazing transformation,” one fan commented, while another added, “He could never play a role without the costume department doing half the work.”

Johnny’s Comeback to Hollywood

Day Drinker marks Depp’s major return to the big screen after a turbulent period of personal and legal challenges. Directed by Marc Webb, the film also stars Penélope Cruz, and marks their fourth collaboration together. The film follows an enigmatic stranger who forms an unexpected bond with a grieving bartender, leading to a series of intertwining events.

Lionsgate executive Adam Fogelson expressed his excitement about the film, calling it a “highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists” and praising Depp and Cruz as the perfect cast for the project.

Johnny’s Personal and Legal Battles

Depp’s return to Hollywood comes after years of legal struggles, particularly his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. In June 2022, Depp won a civil defamation lawsuit, which stemmed from an op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post, describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Though she did not name Depp directly, it was widely understood to be about their relationship. The trial, which attracted millions of viewers, ended with a $10.35 million verdict in Depp’s favor, though Amber received $2 million in a counterclaim. The case was eventually settled, with Amber agreeing to pay Depp $1 million.

In his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp spoke about the toll his public legal battles had on his career, stating, “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening.'” However, Depp emphasized that he no longer focuses on the industry, saying, “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood.”

Day Drinker is set to release on April 25, marking Johnny Depp’s official comeback to cinema.