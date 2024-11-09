Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Winery Legal Battle Payment Revealed Amid ‘War of the Rosé’ Dispute

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s contentious legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval, has reached a new chapter with the release of payment details from Pitt’s alleged buyout offer to Jolie. Court documents reveal that Pitt offered Jolie a $54.4 million buyout in 2021 to purchase her stake in the winery, with an initial payment of $46 million and $8.4 million in installments. The two initially bought the vineyard in 2008 as a family business, but tensions rose after their separation in 2016.

According to Pitt’s team, Jolie withdrew from the buyout, citing issues with the terms, yet allegedly began secret negotiations with the Stoli Group, ultimately selling her stake for $64 million. In response, Jolie referenced her dissatisfaction with the business’s direction in a 2021 email, stating she wanted out due to concerns about family impact and management decisions she found harmful.

As legal proceedings continue, Pitt maintains Jolie’s actions breached their prior agreements, while Jolie argues for her right to sell her interest independently.