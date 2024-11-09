World

Queen Rania Shares Sweet Photo of Granddaughter Princess Iman’s First “Zoom Meeting”

By Web Desk

Queen Rania of Jordan shared a heartwarming photo on Friday of her holding her three-month-old granddaughter, Princess Iman, during what she called the baby’s “first Zoom board meeting.” The Queen, who became a grandmother in August, expressed her joy at the new chapter. Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, welcomed their daughter on August 3, naming her Princess Iman, meaning “belief” and “faith” in Arabic.

In a post after Princess Iman’s birth, Rania wrote on X: “You have enlightened our lives…Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa.” Rania previously expressed her excitement about becoming a grandmother on Good Morning America in 2022, saying, “My goal is to be a fun grandma,” and sharing her anticipation for the joy grandchildren bring.

