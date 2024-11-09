Carlo Ancelotti Hints at Retirement as He Considers Life Beyond Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that retirement is on his mind, though he’s still under contract until 2026. Speaking to France Football (via Marca), the legendary coach revealed that once he leaves Real Madrid, he plans to step away from management entirely, with no intention of taking on another role elsewhere.

“I imagine it, yes,” Ancelotti said. “I started in football 48 years ago. So, I start thinking about the day this might end. What could make me say stop? I would say that I would stop if Real Madrid fired me, but other than that, I don’t know what would make me stop. My wife wants me to continue. What I am sure of is that the day I retire will be a fantastic day.”

Ancelotti shared that retirement would allow him to pursue long-held travel dreams, mentioning Argentina, the Maldives, and Australia as destinations he’d like to explore. He also joked about possibly working under his son, Davide Ancelotti, as a coach, envisioning himself humorously “pestering” him.

Before hanging up his boots, Ancelotti is clear on one last goal: he wants another Champions League title with Real Madrid. “Every coach wants to get to the top. But coaching Real Madrid is really… This club is special, it is the best in the world, because of its history, its atmosphere, its fans,” he explained. Ancelotti noted his gratitude for having coached both Madrid and AC Milan, clubs he considers the pinnacles of football excellence.

As the Italian coach considers his next steps, he seems at peace with the idea of stepping away, saying, “The day I stop managing will not be sad.”