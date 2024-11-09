Taylor Swift Enjoys NYC Dinner with Zoë Kravitz and Jerrod Carmichael After Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift celebrated her five 2025 Grammy nominations with friends Zoë Kravitz and comedian Jerrod Carmichael on Friday, Nov. 8. The trio was spotted leaving the upscale restaurant Chez Margaux in New York City’s Meatpacking District after an evening of good food and conversation.

Swift, 34, showcased her bold style in a colorful Vivienne Westwood striped corset dress, pairing it with burgundy velvet Aquazurra Twist 95 sandals and accessorizing with a black leather Vivienne Westwood Granny Frame purse. She completed the look with a low bun, soft makeup, and a pop of red lipstick. Kravitz, 35, opted for understated elegance, layering a black oversized coat over a cream slip dress, sheer black pantyhose, and kitten heels, with a brown handbag for a chic touch.

Their dinner comes just weeks after Swift and Carmichael, 37, attended a Yankees game with Swift’s boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. Carmichael previously joked about their friendship on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Taylor Swift’s my best friend. Like, I’m not her best friend, but she’s my best friend,” he quipped. “Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift?”

Kravitz and Swift have also remained close, having bonded in London during the pandemic. The High Fidelity star recently supported Swift at her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium with her former fiancé, Channing Tatum. Swift, in turn, praised Kravitz for her directorial debut, Blink Twice, in an Instagram post in August.

As these friends continue to support each other through personal and professional milestones, their bond remains as stylish and steadfast as ever.