Qaiser Shaikh vows to strengthen Pak-Korea cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, visited the Korean Embassy in Islamabad, where he was warmly received by Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister invited the Korean government and investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s growing port and shipping industry, emphasizing its immense potential for development. He told that countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, and Malaysia have already made significant investments in Pakistan’s ports, and he expressed hope that Korean investors would also seize the opportunity.

In addition to maritime cooperation, the Minister highlighted several other sectors where bilateral collaboration could be strengthened. He called for increased investment and technical support from Korea in Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydropower projects.

He emphasized Pakistan’s transition towards green energy and the opportunities for Korean companies to be part of this transformation. Minister Shaikh also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in technology and innovation, encouraging Korean firms to explore partnerships in Pakistan’s growing IT and tech industries.

On the education front, the Minister appreciated the existing educational exchange programs between the two countries. He underscored the need to strengthen these ties by fostering joint research initiatives and enhancing collaboration in vocational and technical education. Furthermore, the Minister discussed expanding trade relations, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, automobiles, and electronics, where Korean expertise could help meet the growing demand in Pakistan’s market.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh also highlighted the potential for Korean involvement in Pakistan’s infrastructure development, especially in urban planning and transportation projects. As Pakistan continues to modernize its cities and infrastructure, he welcomed Korean expertise in large-scale projects.

In closing, the Federal Minister reiterated his commitment to furthering the Pakistan-Korea partnership across these key sectors, with the aim of creating a mutually beneficial relationship for both nations.