Kim Kardashian Criticized for Wearing Princess Diana’s Cross Necklace at LACMA Gala: “Class vs. Trash” Debate Erupts

Kim Kardashian’s fashion choices never fail to spark conversation, and her recent appearance at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles was no exception. Kardashian, 44, wore an antique amethyst Attallah Cross necklace, once famously worn by Princess Diana at a 1987 charity event, paired with a white gown featuring a plunging neckline. The reality star completed her look with a sleek bob, ivory coat styled off-the-shoulder, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip. This marked the first time Kardashian wore the cross publicly after reportedly purchasing it for nearly $200,000 at a Sotheby’s auction last year.

The Attallah Cross, originally crafted in the 1920s by Garrard and previously owned by Palestinian-British businessman Naim Attallah, was often loaned to Princess Diana in the 1980s. Diana wore the cross at the Birthright charity gala with a purple velvet Catherine Walker gown. Known for her iconic style, Diana paired the pendant with pearls, contrasting Kardashian’s more daring look.

Many online were quick to voice their disapproval of Kardashian’s outfit choice, with some calling it “tone deaf” and “sleazy.” Criticisms pointed to the juxtaposition of the cross with Kardashian’s revealing gown, with one person commenting, “Wearing a cross while exposing your breasts is an odd choice, Kim.” Others took a harder stance, comparing Kardashian’s look to Princess Diana’s legacy, calling it “class vs. trash.”

Social media users suggested that Kardashian’s homage to iconic figures, including Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and now Diana, reflects her attempt to align herself with timeless figures of fame and elegance. “She thinks she can buy her way to the top,” one commenter added.

The LACMA gala, an annual event celebrating the intersection of art and film, drew several Hollywood stars including Blake Lively, Andrew Garfield, and Laura Dern. Kardashian’s fashion choice, while divisive, certainly ensured her spot in the evening’s headlines.