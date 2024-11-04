Michael Bublé Says His Family Loves Taylor Swift Dance Parties

Michael Bublé revealed that his family has a big love for Taylor Swift’s music! Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on Nov. 3 at David Foster’s 75th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, the singer shared that he and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, 36, often hold “dance parties to Taylor Swift” with their kids.

“Our go-tos are ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” Bublé said, even breaking into a bit of the latter’s chorus during the interview. He laughed that his own Christmas music doesn’t take center stage at home. “They like Spider-Man more than my holiday album,” he joked.

The Canadian crooner also reflected on life as a dad to his four kids: Noah, 11, Elias, 8, Vida, 6, and Cielo, 2. “We have a little 2-year-old girl who’s now the queen of the house,” he said. “Every morning, we look at her and wonder how we ever lived without her.”

As for his holiday plans, Bublé shared that he and Luisana look forward to cozy nights, watching favorite shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Love is Blind, and getting into the Christmas spirit with their kids. “I pretty much would watch anything if it means I get to hang with her,” he said lovingly. “Honestly, I feel so lucky.”

Reflecting on their relationship, Bublé affectionately added, “Last night, I looked over at her in bed and thought, ‘I’m married to the most beautiful woman in the world, and she’s lying next to a little potato man.’ Somehow she loves me.”