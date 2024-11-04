Marilyn Monroe’s ghost rumours, screen legend haunts Hollywood hotel

Marilyn Monroe seems to be back, as a ghost.

Rumours have gone viral that the spirit or ghost of the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe may be haunting the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where she reportedly lived for two years at the beginning of her career.

Monroe, who was famous for her roles in films like Some Like It Hot, died in 1962 at the age of 36 under circumstances that remain a mystery till day.

Over the years, guests have reportedly spotted her presence in the hotel, including musician Brocarde, who recently shared her own experience on Instagram.

“So many psychic mediums have told me that the Roosevelt Hotel is charged with paranormal energy,” she posted, adding to the intrigue surrounding the legendary star’s haunting rumours.

She added, “I’ve heard multiple reports of psychics seeing the apparition of Marilyn over the years, but I thought seeing her was unlikely, so I was quite bemused when I did.”

“Nothing surprises me any more.”

She continued, “I think realistically when you’re somewhere with as much Hollywood history as the Roosevelt you are more likely to encounter the spirit of a celebrity than a human.”

“This was home to many huge stars, it’s reported that Marilyn lived in the hotel for two years and the hotel hosted the first ever Oscars ceremony, so many have seen her hanging around the Blossom Ballroom…”

“It’s a great place to go if you want to spot the ghosts of Hollywood royalty,” Brocarde added.

Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles in 1926, faced a challenging start in life, spending her childhood moving through a dozen foster homes and an orphanage.

At just sixteen, she married James Dougherty, seeking stability amid an uncertain upbringing.

Monroe passed away tragically on August 4, 1962, when she was found at her Los Angeles home, having died from an overdose of barbiturates.

Authorities ruled her death a probable suicide, though questions about the circumstances linger to this day.