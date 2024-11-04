Ben Affleck Makes Unexpected Comment About ex Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce

Ben Affleck recently praised Jennifer Lopez for her work in the upcoming film Unstoppable, where he served as a producer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside Matt Damon, Affleck complimented Lopez’s performance, describing her as “spectacular.” The Oscar-winning actor shared that he and the cast, including Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale, were deeply passionate about the project, calling it a movie they’re “really proud of.”

Despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, Affleck’s remarks reflect his respect for Lopez as an artist. Lopez, who filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage, also opened up about her journey of self-discovery in a recent Interview magazine feature. She expressed excitement about embracing single life, explaining that she’s learning to find joy independently and redefine her own happiness.

Though the couple has been seen together sparingly since their split, sources confirm they’re committed to amicably co-parenting their children and working out the financial details of their separation. Affleck’s comments reveal an enduring admiration for Lopez’s talent, even as they navigate their separate paths forward.