Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift’s Mom for Dance at Indianapolis Eras Tour, Gets Special ‘Karma’ Shout-Out | Video

Travis Kelce was spotted showing his support for Taylor Swift at her Indianapolis Eras Tour stop on Nov. 2, where he got to enjoy the concert with none other than Swift’s mom, Andrea. As Swift took over the Lucas Oil Stadium stage, the Kansas City Chiefs star was seen entering the venue, smiling as fans captured the moment.

In a fan video posted on TikTok, Kelce could be seen dancing alongside Andrea as Swift performed “So High School,” a song from her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans speculate is about Kelce. The NFL star smiled as he danced, clearly enjoying the moment with Andrea, as the camera panned back to Swift onstage.

Later, Swift gave Kelce a sweet shout-out by changing the lyrics of her song “Karma” to say, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” prompting cheers from the crowd. Another fan captured footage of Kelce heading backstage, and at the end of the night, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in October 2023, have continued to support each other’s careers. Kelce has attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows worldwide, while Swift has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games, including their 2024 Super Bowl victory.

Swift’s Eras Tour will resume at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, and the final shows are set for BC Place in Vancouver from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9.