Leonardo DiCaprio Embraces Turning 50, Says Fatherhood Is Still in His Future Plan

Leonardo DiCaprio, who turns 50 on November 11, has spent decades as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. Currently dating 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, DiCaprio is often in the spotlight for his relationships with younger women. But he recently shared that fatherhood remains a life goal he hasn’t given up on, saying, “I am sure it will be — but it’s true I am not getting any younger.”

The actor’s dedication to his craft has often been credited as a reason he hasn’t settled down. A Hollywood insider told The Sun, “Leo’s true passion is acting. Relationships often take a backseat because he fully immerses himself in each role, making him incredibly successful. It’s a pattern—dating younger women and focusing on work without the complications of a settled life.”

Known for his high-profile romances with stars like Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, and Blake Lively, DiCaprio has yet to make fatherhood a reality. However, the source speculated that turning 50 might prompt him to re-evaluate, adding, “He’s a great guy with a lot to give. Maybe he’ll realize that work isn’t everything.”

While DiCaprio remains committed to his career, many are watching to see if he’ll step into the role of father as he reaches this major milestone.