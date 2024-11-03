Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandson Rocky’s First Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov. 1 celebrating her youngest grandson, Rocky Thirteen, on his first birthday. The 68-year-old Kardashian matriarch posted an adorable slideshow of Rocky’s first year, featuring photos of him with his parents, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker.

“Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world,” Jenner captioned the post. She continued, “You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma.” Jenner, known as “Lovey” to her grandchildren, ended her post by saying, “I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow. ❤️😍🙏🏼.”

Last month, Kourtney gave fans a peek into her autumn activities with Rocky and Travis, sharing photos on Instagram. In the first image of her post, she’s seen looking into Rocky’s stroller dressed in black stilettos, sheer tights, and an army green bomber jacket. The carousel continued with photos of Travis, the Blink-182 drummer, pushing Rocky’s stroller as they visited the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee, along with snapshots of fall festivities, from pumpkins to archery.

On a recent episode of Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential podcast, Kourtney opened up about her co-sleeping practice with her children. “We sleep with our baby,” she said, noting that co-sleeping feels natural to her. “It’s something that mammals have been doing since time existed,” she added. Kourtney also shared stories about her older kids’ sleeping habits, including Mason, 14, who slept in her room until he was seven, and daughter Penelope, who slept with her until she was 11.

In addition to Rocky, Kourtney is mom to Mason, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.