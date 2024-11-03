Palace officials ‘furious’ after Prince Harry, Meghan fail to uphold pledge

The royal family is to strictly steer clear of any political involvement, especially when it comes to public statements.

However, ahead of the US presidential elections, the office of the Sussexes issued a statement urging the US public to head out and vote, but did not go so far as to endorse a candidate.

Despite this, royal aides revealed to The Sunday Times that the bold moved has irked the Palace.

“The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement,” the insider told the outlet.

Previously, The Telegraph reported that Prince Harry and Meghan will remain neutral when it came to politics.

Moreover, when Harry and Meghan broached the matter of stepping away from their position in the Sandringham Summit in 2020, the pledge was reportedly written up.

At the time, Archewell Foundation came out with a post sharing how the team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities.