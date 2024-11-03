Jason Kelce Smashes Penn State Student Phone Over Homophobic Slur Directed at Brother Travis | Video

Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center, was filmed confronting a heckler at Penn State on Saturday after the individual insulted his brother, Travis Kelce, for dating Taylor Swift. During the incident, a student shouted a homophobic slur about Travis, prompting Jason to turn, seize the student’s phone, and throw it to the ground. In a separate video, Jason can be heard asking, “Who’s the f—-t now?” following an exchange where he was pushed to the ground.

Campus police confirmed they had no report on the incident, and reps for the Kelce brothers and Swift have not yet responded to requests for comment. Jason, 36, was at Penn State for ESPN’s College GameDay and Pat McAfee’s field goal challenge.



A strong supporter of his brother’s relationship with Swift, Jason previously shared that the attention brought by their high-profile romance has been “overwhelming” but expressed admiration for Swift’s dedicated fan base.



He has attended several of her Eras Tour concerts, showing steadfast support for the couple amidst the heightened public interest.