Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Separation Rumours Heat Up Amid Solo Appearances

Speculation continues to grow around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage as the couple pursues separate career paths, sparking rumors of a rift. Recent headlines suggest that Harry and Meghan may be experiencing strain in their relationship, especially after Harry reportedly left home earlier this month and made solo appearances in New York, London, and South Africa.

Sources close to the couple told OK! that Meghan has felt the pressure of ongoing speculation, especially as public attention shifts toward their individual endeavors. “They haven’t done themselves any favors by doing so many separate events,” the insider shared, adding that the couple has chosen this arrangement to focus on causes they are each passionate about.

While Harry’s public appearances have generally been well-received, Meghan has faced more mixed reactions. She recently attended a children’s charity event in Los Angeles, where her appearance drew online criticism. Insiders say the disparity in public responses has been difficult for Meghan, bringing back challenging memories from her time as a senior royal.

As both pursue independent goals, royal watchers continue to monitor the state of the Sussexes’ relationship.