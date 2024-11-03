World

Indian Muslims oppose amendments in Waqf Bill: AIMPB

By Agencies

BENGALURU: All India Muslim Personal Board General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi has said that the Muslims do not want amendments in the Waqf bill.

Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi addressing a press conference in Bengaluru said that the bill should be set aside, asserting the new amendments will weaken the bill.

He said that only in just 13 days, over 3. 66 crore Muslims have expressed their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill via email. And when the Muslims do not want this bill then the government must set it aside.

Previously, all amendments brought for the Waqf Board have been aimed at strengthening it, he said adding, “We know that the current bill would instead weaken the Waqf Board, Mujaddidi pointed out.”

He urged that attention be given to this issue and that consideration be given to what the Muslims want. He added that the 29th conference of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board will be held in Bengaluru on November 23-24 where various issues will be discussed.

One of the main topics of discussion will be the Waqf Amendment Bill, he added.

