Incarcerated Yasin Malik begins hunger strike in Tihar jail

SRINAGAR: The incarcerated Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has begun an indefinite hunger strike against the insufficient medical facilities by the authorities of Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In a video statement, Razia Sultana, Yasin Malik’s daughter said that his father was like ‘Nelson Mandela’ of Kashmir’s Azadi Movement.

“My father has announced that he will go on hunger strike till death. He was illegally imprisoned for crimes he did not commit,” he said.

She said hunger strike could be fatal for his father because they are not getting health facilities.

“I appeal to the world and human rights organizations to protect Yasin Malik. I appeal to the people of Pakistan to raise their voice for the health of Yasin Malik,” she added.

JKLF Chief Spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar in a statement in Islamabad said Yasin Malik has begun indefinite hunger strike from yesterday (Friday) in the jail.

He said a person like Yasin Malik who believes in non-violent, peaceful struggle for the cause of freedom struggle and promotes dialogue process for resolution of Kashmir can in no way be victimized for his political belief.

He further stated that despite court orders of relevant petitions filed by his family in the recent past and the numerous verbal assurances, proper and necessary medical treatment has not been initiated.

The chief spokesman, expressing grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik, said the denial of proper medical facilities is a serious human rights violation that needs to be taken seriously by the world bodies, especially the human rights organizations and the human rights defenders.

He also appealed to the world leaders and human rights organizations to intervene and save the life of Yasin Malik.