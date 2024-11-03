Diamond Paints thrashes FG/Din Polo to grab Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup trophy

LAHORE: Team Diamond Paints edged out FG/Din Polo with a 6-5 victory to secure the coveted Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 trophy on Sunday.

The thrilling showdown kept spectators on the edge of their seats as Diamond Paints clinched the title victory in the final moments on Sunday.

The guest of honor for the event was Reinhold Jakobi, Head of Nestlé Professional Business Switzerland, alongside Jason Avanceña, CEO of Nestlé Pakistan. Other notable attendees included members of the Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee: Muhammad Nasir, Feroze Gulzar, and Secretary Lt Col (R) Amir Umar, among others. A large crowd of spectators and families also gathered at Lahore Polo Club to witness and enjoy the intense final.

Raja Jalal Arslan and Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood each converted three goals for Diamond Paints. For FG/Din Polo, brothers Farhad Shaikh and Rafay Shaikh slammed in two goals each, while Raja Mikael Sami added one goal.

Ch. Hayat Mehmood opened strongly for Diamond Paints, scoring a remarkable field goal, but FG/Din Polo quickly responded with two consecutive goals to secure a 2-1 lead. In the second chukker, FG/Din Polo extended their advantage to 3-1. However, Diamond Paints mounted a spirited comeback, scoring twice in succession to even the score at 3-3. The third chukker remained tightly contested, with each team adding a goal to bring the score to 4-4.

The fourth and deciding chukker saw FG/Din Polo take a slight edge as Raja Mikael Sami netted a goal, making it 5-4. Yet, in a thrilling final push, Team Diamond Paints rose to the occasion. Ch Hayat Mehmood and Raja Jalal Arslan scored back-to-back goals in the closing moments, sealing an incredible comeback and clinching the prestigious Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 trophy for Diamond Paints.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Seafa Logistics International claimed victory over Total Nutrition with a half-goal handicap, finishing 7½-7 to win the subsidiary final.