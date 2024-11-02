Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Remain Friendly After Breakup: ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum may have called off their engagement, but sources say they remain on good terms. Despite ending their three-year relationship, the Batman actress, 35, and Magic Mike star, 44, are still “in touch,” with “no bad blood” between them, according to an insider close to the former couple.

“There was no dramatic fallout; they simply grew apart,” the source explained. Both Kravitz and Tatum approached the breakup maturely, mutually realizing they were better suited as friends than romantic partners.

Zoë’s father, Lenny Kravitz, had been close with Tatum and teased wedding plans earlier this year. However, he holds “no hard feelings” and just wants them both to be happy. Tatum shared a bond with the musician, and the two maintained a strong connection over the years.

Since the split, Kravitz has been in good spirits, seen celebrating at a private Halloween party and busy with her upcoming movie Caught Stealing in New York City, where she co-stars with Austin Butler. Her friendship with Butler’s girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, has added to the supportive network around her.

Kravitz and Tatum began dating in 2021 after working together on her directorial debut, Blink Twice, and were first spotted together in NYC. They announced their engagement in 2023, but now both are focused on moving forward amicably. Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares an 11-year-old daughter, Everly, while Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman before their divorce in 2021.