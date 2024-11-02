World

Kate Middleton Major Reason For UK Government Sanctions on Russia, Here’s Why

By Web Desk

The U.K. government has imposed sanctions on three Russian agencies, including the Social Design Agency (SDA) and Structura, for their role in spreading disinformation online. These groups, reportedly part of a larger campaign known as “Doppelganger,” targeted prominent figures like Kate Middleton in an effort to divert public attention and distort perceptions around Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Russian-linked actors amplified conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s health, suggesting she underwent surgery for abdominal cancer. British authorities believe that the Russian-based Doppelganger network seized on public curiosity about Kate to promote pro-Russia narratives on social media.

Martin Innes, director of the Security, Crime and Intelligence Innovation Institute at Cardiff University, reported that his team identified 45 accounts disseminating misleading information about Kate Middleton. Innes explained that these accounts didn’t initiate the rumors but exploited existing speculations to sow distrust in Western institutions.

This misinformation campaign extended to other royals as well. Just days before Kate’s health update, a false story claiming that King Charles had died circulated on Russian media platforms, prompting the British Embassy in Kyiv to debunk it publicly.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned these tactics, emphasizing that “Putin’s attempts to divide us will fail.” The U.K. sanctions were supported by other countries, including the U.S., Canada, and the EU, who collectively conde

Previous article
Prince Harry’s Legal Claim of Being ‘Bugged and Tracked’ Rejected in Court Due to Lack of Evidence
Next article
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Remain Friendly After Breakup: ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Jack in Skeleton...

Hailey Bieber celebrated her son Jack’s first Halloween in style, sharing sweet snapshots of the 2-month-old in themed costumes with her Instagram followers. The...

Jennifer Aniston’s Bedroom Selfie Reveals Sweet Personal Detail, Delighting Fans

Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety: ‘I Walked Myself Into the Light’

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Remain Friendly After Breakup: ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.