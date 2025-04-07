Punjab seeks military assistance for HBL PSL X, Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has formally requested the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers units to ensure robust security for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X matches and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

With the PSL’s 10th edition scheduled from April 11 to May 18, the Punjab government is taking no chances in ensuring the safety of players, officials, and spectators. To support local police forces, the provincial government has requested one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Pakistan Army at each of the venues in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Additionally, the Punjab Home Department has also called for the deployment of Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and Army Aviation helicopters at all three locations for maximum security coverage. This will cover not just the match venues, but also the team accommodations and travel arrangements to ensure foolproof security throughout the tournament.

The same level of security has been requested for the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches, which are taking place in Lahore. The qualifier, which runs until April 20, features six women’s cricket teams: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, West Indies, and Thailand. Again, the requested security force includes one wing of Rangers and two companies of Pakistan Army personnel to assist local law enforcement.

The Punjab Home Department has submitted its official request to the Federal Ministry of Interior to facilitate the deployment of these security forces, emphasizing the importance of securing these high-profile international events.