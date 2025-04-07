David And Victoria Beckham Receive Sad News About Former Colleague’s Tragic Death

Former Royal Marine and bodyguard to David and Victoria Beckham, Craig Ainsworth, has tragically passed away following a public search. His mother, Sally, made the announcement after an emotional appeal for information about her son, who had been suffering from PTSD.

On Facebook, Sally shared a post urging for help in locating Craig, who had posted a final farewell message online, saying goodbye. This sparked a search in the areas surrounding Alicante and Barcelona.

On Saturday, Sally confirmed her son’s death in a heartbreaking update: “Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD.” Along with the post, she shared a picture of Craig in his military uniform, captioned “RIP Craig.”

Ainsworth, 40, had served as a bodyguard for the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015, during their time in London’s Holland Park. Reports from The Mirror shed light on the intense training Ainsworth underwent before being assigned to the role. This included extreme physical challenges such as being pepper-sprayed and engaging in dark MMA-style combat.

In addition to his service with the Beckhams, Ainsworth had protected other high-profile figures like Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was bound by a 50-year Non-Disclosure Agreement for his work in private security.