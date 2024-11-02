World

Jessica Simpson Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety: ‘I Walked Myself Into the Light’

By Web Desk

Jessica Simpson recently marked a powerful personal milestone: seven years of sobriety. The 44-year-old singer and entrepreneur shared her achievement on Instagram on Nov. 1, writing, “7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free 🤍.” The post featured a reflective black-and-white photo of Simpson looking out of a plane window.

Fans and friends, including John Stamos, filled the comments with supportive messages. Simpson has openly shared her sobriety journey over the years, first announcing her decision in a November 2021 post. In that post, she reflected on her struggles with alcohol and how she realized she needed to quit to regain her “light” and self-respect.

Simpson responded directly to recent online speculation about her sobriety, affirming that she has been alcohol-free since October 2017 and calling it the “best decision” for herself and her family.

In September, Simpson announced a new project—a documentary series in collaboration with Gunpowder & Sky—that promises an intimate look into her life and journey. While no release date has been shared, Simpson’s dedication to her personal growth continues to inspire her fan

