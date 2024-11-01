World

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Recreate ‘The Simple Life’ as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie for Halloween

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber embraced the spirit of Halloween by channeling iconic BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from The Simple Life. The pair debuted their costumes on social media, even recreating one of the show’s memorable lines in a playful TikTok video. “Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole 😂,” Bieber captioned the post, tagging Jenner.

Jenner, dressed as Hilton, wore an all-denim outfit featuring a lace-up corset and miniskirt, complete with a red floral choker and the Biebers’ dog Oscar as a stand-in for Hilton’s famous dog, Tinker Bell. Meanwhile, Bieber recreated Richie’s casual look, sporting unbuttoned overalls, a pink floral bra, and a puka shell necklace, completing the look with a blonde wig and pitchfork.

The real Paris Hilton loved the tribute, commenting, “Icons recognize icons 💅🏼 Obsessed with this!” as fans and friends, including Kylie Jenner, praised the costumes.

The Kardashian-Jenner family kept up their tradition of elaborate Halloween outfits, with Kylie and Kim also rocking standout costumes. Jenner’s tribute joins a long line of creative Halloween looks by the famous family, making this year’s “Simple Life” throwback another fan favorite.

