Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid King Charles health concerns

Buckingham Palace has seemingly reacted to the reports that King Charles health is failing with a big announcement following the monarch’s return to UK from Australia and Samoa trip.

The palace announcement has been shared by Majesty magazine’s editor on X, formerly Twitter handle after King Charles recently returned to Britain after visiting Sydney, Canberra and the Samoan capital Apia.

The royal expert tweeted, “NEW: The King and Queen will host a reception for medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace on 7th November. The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Gloucester will also be present.”

It comes amid reports Kate Middleton and William are gearing up their preparations to rule with the full blessing of King Charles.

The In Touch Weekly, citing sources, reported, “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing.”

The Royal Family have a longstanding passion for sport and have advocated for the power of sport to change lives and bring people together

Earlier in August, as Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles also shared a message at the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, congratulating athletes from Team GB and across the Commonwealth on their achievements.

King Charles said, ‘My wife joins me in sending our warmest congratulations to the competitors and their support teams from Team GB and across the whole Commonwealth, for their many outstanding successes at the Olympic Games in Paris.”