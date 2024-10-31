Federal Health Secy reviews anti-polio drive in Malakand division

SWAT: Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mehmood visited Swat and chaired a high-level meeting on the anti-polio campaign at the Commissioner’s Office in Saidu Sharif.

Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Irfanullah Khan, Swat Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mehboob and District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Saleem besides other relevant officials attended the meeting.

WHO’s Area Coordinator for Malakand Division Dr Khawaja Irfan briefed the participants, saying that the anti-polio campaign was going on successfully since October 28 across Malakand Division. He said that coverage of anti-polio vaccination well achieved and children under five years of age had been vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Formation of teams and security arrangements for the polio campaign were also reviewed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Federal Secretary Health expressed satisfaction with the performance of the campaign so far and paid tribute to the district administration, police, polio teams and workers. He said that a public awareness campaign was very important for the elimination of polio virus.

He emphasized that eradication of the crippling polio virus was a joint and national duty of all of us.

Therefore, the role of polio teams and parents is very important in the complete elimination of polio virus.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Nadeem Mahmood administered anti-polio drops to the children.