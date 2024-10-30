Wang Yi meets Russian deputy foreign minister in Beijing

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China and Russia enjoy a relationship rooted in historical logic and strong internal momentum, unaffected by shifting global dynamics.

The China-Russia relationship does not target any third party, nor should it be interfered by any third party, Wang said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, highlighted the recent BRICS leaders’ summit in Kazan as a success that advanced BRICS cooperation, strengthened the unity and self-reliance of the Global South, and played a constructive role in promoting global peace and stability.

With China now holding the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Wang expressed China’s commitment to working closely with Russia to foster new progress within the SCO.

Rudenko commented on the significance of this year, marking the 75th anniversaries of both the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic relations.

Rudenko noted that Russia-China ties have reached a historic high. He reiterated Russia’s willingness to work with China to implement the strategic plans of both countries’ leaders, enhance high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, and maintain coordination on international and regional issues to drive further development in Russia-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.