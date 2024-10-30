Jennifer Lopez strives to overcome odds in Ben Affleck produced wrestling drama | Watch Trailer Here

The trailer for Unstoppable, a wrestling drama produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has been released, showcasing Jennifer Lopez as Judy Robles, the determined mother of Anthony Robles — a real-life wrestler born with one leg. The biographical sports drama captures Anthony’s journey as he overcomes obstacles to become a champion.

Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome as Anthony and Michael Peña as his coach, Bobby Williams, who challenges Anthony on why he wrestles. Anthony’s response reveals his desire to be seen beyond his physical condition: “If I win, having one leg won’t be the most important thing about me.” Judy’s encouragement fuels her son’s drive, telling him, “You make people believe…they see someone who is unstoppable.”

The film, filled with powerful wrestling scenes and emotional moments, highlights Anthony’s grit and perseverance. Directed by Argo’s Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg in his directorial debut, Unstoppable also features Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

Unstoppable premieres in select theaters on December 6 and will be available on Prime Video starting January 16, 2025. Based on Anthony’s memoir, the film captures a true story of resilience and hope.