PTI’s Sania Nishtar bids farewell to senate seat for global role

ISLAMABAD: Sania Nishtar, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has officially resigned from her seat in the Senate, marking a significant transition in her career as she prepares to take on a global role with the Geneva-based Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Nishtar submitted her resignation to the Senate Secretariat, concluding her tenure in the upper house of Parliament, where she represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since her election in 2021. Her departure comes on the heels of her recent appointment as the CEO of Gavi, a prestigious organization dedicated to increasing access to immunization in developing countries.

A physician by training, Nishtar has held several key positions within the Pakistani government, most notably serving as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

In this role, she oversaw critical initiatives, including the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ehsaas Programme, which aimed to alleviate poverty and provide social safety nets for vulnerable populations. Her efforts were pivotal in shaping policies aimed at improving the living conditions of millions of Pakistanis.

Nishtar’s political journey began in the interim federal cabinet of 2013, where she was responsible for overseeing public health, education, and science, showcasing her commitment to improving societal welfare through effective governance.

Her advocacy for health and social issues has garnered her a reputation as a tireless advocate for change, and her resignation from the Senate signals her intention to continue this mission on a larger scale.

Upon announcing her resignation, Nishtar expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she had within the Senate and her dedication to continuing her work in the health sector on an international level.

“While I am stepping away from my role in the Senate, my commitment to public health and social justice remains unwavering. I look forward to contributing to global health initiatives that align with my passion for improving lives,” she stated.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Nishtar’s transition from a national political figure to an international health leader is anticipated to further enhance her impact in addressing global health challenges.

Her leadership role at Gavi will involve strategic decision-making to strengthen vaccination programs worldwide, particularly in underserved communities.

Nishtar’s resignation marks not only a personal milestone but also reflects a broader trend of Pakistani leaders engaging with international organizations to tackle pressing global issues. Her departure leaves a notable void in the Senate, where she was recognized for her expertise and dedication to advancing health and social welfare policies.

As she moves forward, Sania Nishtar remains a key figure in the ongoing discourse surrounding health and development, and her future contributions are eagerly anticipated by both her supporters and the international community.