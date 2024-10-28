NATIONAL

Zuberi files petition in SC against 26th Constitutional Amendment

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zuberi also filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In his petition, ex-SCBA president requested the court to declare 26th Constitutional Amendment as illegal.

He further prayed the court to declare this amendment as against basic rights and basic structure of the Constitution. The lawyer appealed the court to halt meeting of Judicial Commission for appointment of new judges.

In his petition, the petitioner said that constitutional amendments cannot be passed forcefully. He further said that current Parliament still incomplete and many questions arising over legal status of the current parliament.

He said that appointment of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) through a parliamentary committee is direct inference. Formation of constitutional benches is equal to functioning of Supreme Court.

In his appeal, Abid Zuberi and six other lawyers filed petition against the federation and provinces. It is necessary to mention here that earlier Abid Zuberi withdraw his petition challenging 26th constitutional amendment.

