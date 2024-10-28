PTI formally decides to be part of Judicial Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special session of political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a declaration on Monday in which it decided to formally join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

“It is unanimously decided that members of PTI from both houses would be nominated to join the JCP,” said the declaration.

In the special meeting of political committee, a detailed briefing was given about the letter of the NA speaker to nominate two member from opposition for JCP, say sources.

The JCP would nominate the judges for high courts (HCs), Supreme Court (SC) and Federal Sharia Court. Commission would keep an eye on the working of judges and submit the annual reports of the performance, the briefing continued.

The 13-member JCP would also be responsible to form the benches in the SC and HCs and a simple majority of commission members would be needed to make decisions in the JCP.

In the special session of political committee it was decided to join the JCP but party also resolved to stand firm on its official stance against then 26th amendment.