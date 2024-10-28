Imran Khan to be released from jail soon: Dr Alvi

PTI Secretary Information says decision to challenge 26th amendment would be made tomorrow

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan will be released from jail soon, clarifying that the former PM’s release would be result of peaceful struggle and not any deal.

He was addressing PTI rally outside Karachi press club on Sunday for the release of Imran Khan. PTI workers also staged protests against 26th constitutional amendments.

Arif Alvi told the protestors that 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed with rigging and PTI MNAs were picked up. He said PTI mandate was stolen.

He said PTI leaders and workers were arrested from their homes and police violated sanctity of chador and the four walls of the houses. He also highlighted the problem of missing persons in Balochistan. Alvi said that PTI struggle will continue.

Meanwhile, Karachi police have arrested PTI leader Alamgir Khan and three others and shifted them to artillery police Station. PTI leader Alamgir Khan was arrested in an old case.

‘PTI to challenge 26th amendment in court’

In related development, PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram disclosed that decision to challenge the 26th constitutional amendment would be made on Monday.

He stated this while addressing a private TV channel. He said that t the PTI legal committee would decide on challenging amendment and called for a protest against the amendment.

Talking about rumors of deals behind Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan’s sisters release, he clarified that these baseless allegations were futile attempts of political opponents and asserted that Imran Khan had stressed to not involve women of his family in the politics.

Akram also reiterated that Bushra Bibi was a housewife and fake and illegal cases were made against her. There was no political consultation of party leaders with her. The PTI leader revealed that Zain Qureshi had not tendered any resignation and baseless claims were being made.

It may be noted that the PTI rejected the 26th amendment in the constitution and boycotted voting process in the parliament.