Pro and anti-slogans marks Nawaz Sharif arrival in London

LONDON: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif arrived in London, where he was met with a mixed reception outside his residence at Avenfield House.

Supporters from the PML-N welcomed him, but members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also staged a protest, leading to a clash of slogans between the two groups.

According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif’s arrival sparked significant activity outside his residence, as both PML-N workers and PTI supporters voiced their opinions.

Despite the presence of police aimed at maintaining order, the atmosphere became charged, prompting Sharif to enter his home without addressing the media.

After reaching London from Dubai, the PML-N quaid reached hospital for his medical check-up where doctors conducted several tests.

The PML-N supremo will leave for US tomorrow after a one day stay in UK.

Nawaz Sharif will arrive in London after a few days stay in America. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is also expected to accompany him on his return to London.

Nawaz Sharif returned to London after an extended absence, which included a stop in Dubai after departure from Lahore.

Sources indicate that Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the President of PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister, is expected to join him in London during the first week of November. Following their stay, the duo plans to travel to various European countries to meet with new party officials and discuss party affairs.