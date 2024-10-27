Pakistanis, Kashmiris observed Black Day against decades of Indian occupation

Govt reiterates resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and elsewhere in the world observed Kashmir Black Day on Sunday to mark 77 years India’s illegal occupation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Black Day is commemorated annually on October 27 to mark the day in 1947 when India, without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The day serves as a reminder of United Nations resolutions regarding the Kashmir dispute.

The day dawned with special prayers and Quran khwani in mosques for Kashmiri martyrs and freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian brute force. Rallies, seminars, exhibitions and other events were held across the country, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to express support for Kashmiri brethren and highlight their plight.

The media, both the print and electronic, aired and showed special programmes and write-ups to relay significance of the day in the just struggle of Kahsmiri brethren for freedom from illegal occupation.

On the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari called upon the international community to exert pressure on India to halt its ongoing human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris, and implement UN Security Council resolutions.

The president said October 27, 1947, marked a dark chapter in South Asian history when India sent troops to occupy Jammu and Kashmir. For decades, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have endured brutal repression by Indian forces.

Over the years, he said India had transformed IIOJK into one of the most militarised regions in the world. Thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been killed, while their legitimate leaders remain imprisoned, and local media is heavily censored.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan has always expressed its unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and it will continue to extend its full moral, diplomatic and political support to them until the final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Black Day’ – 27 October 2024, the prime minister said on this day 77 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar. India has since stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people to determine their destiny. It has failed to fulfill its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had suffered countless hardships during the last seventy-seven years. However, their resolve to realize their inalienable right to self-determination remains as firm as it was in 1947.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar said that October 27, 1947, was the darkest day in the history of the subcontinent, as on that day India illegally occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his message on October 27, Black Day of Kashmiris, he said on that day, India illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir by landing its troops against the wishes of Kashmiris.

“Despite the atrocities and brutal policies of the Indian fascist government, the valiant Kashmiri people are fighting bravely for their freedom,” said the minister.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Maqam, on Sunday led a rally in the federal capital on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing to rally participants here, the minister reminded the people about October 27, 1947, when Indian forces entered Jammu and Kashmir illegally, stating, “No Pakistani can forget this day.”

Commending Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for raising the Kashmir and Palestine issues at the UN General Assembly in September 2024, Amir Maqam reassured that Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir’s political, diplomatic, and moral cause until Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.

Speaking at the rally, Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that Pakistan had always stood with Kashmiris brothers to get their right of self-determination.

He said that despite resolving the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, India once again violating international laws, revoked the special status of Kashmir in 2019.

Chairman Kashmir Committee (KC), Rana Qasim Noon urged the global institutions to uphold UN resolutions and initiate dialogue with Kashmiris, reiterating that India’s Independence Day is observed as Black Day in Kashmir as a symbol of resistance.

Addressing Kashmir solidarity rally participants, he underscored Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Kashmir’s right to self-determination and appealed for international intervention.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh said that on October 27, 1947, India started state terrorism against Kashmiris and violating human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for 77 years.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, the minister said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in this difficult time.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and strongly condemned the atrocities being committed in the valley.

In her message on ‘Kashmir Black Day’ observed today, the CM expressed her deep connection to Kashmir, stating it was very close to her heart.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that brave Kashmiris were striving for their right to self-determination despite facing oppression and injustice. She highlighted that a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue was essential for lasting peace in the region.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the civilized nations must show their seriousness on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, he said that 77 years of atrocities of Indian occupation and aggression had gone by.

Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said that October 27, 1947, was one of the darkest days in the history of South Asia.

In his message on Occupied Kashmir’s Black Day, he said that India entered her forces into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day in 1947.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the entire nation would express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers on October 27 (Sunday).

In his statement issued here, the chief minister has said that October 27 was the day to expose India’s usurpation of Kashmir and atrocities on Kashmiri people.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemned Indian forces brutalities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and paid tribute to Kashmiri people struggle for their freedom. The governor expressed these views at the eve of Kashmir Black Day. He lauded the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming October 27 as the blackest day in the history of ancient Jammu & Kashmir state, has said that it was on this fateful day in 1947 when India invaded Kashmir and forcibly occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a special message issued on the eve of “Black Day,” observed at both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world, Oct. 27, the president said that India’s belligerent military occupation has been the main cause and consequence of unrest and human rights violations in the region.

AJK Prime Minister Ch Anwarul Haq have appealed Kashmiris all over the world to register their protest against India.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, called upon the youth to play a vital role in keeping the Kashmir cause alive.

Addressing to a Kashmir solidarity rally, she emphasized the importance of remembering this day annually, saying, “Every Pakistani stands in solidarity on this day.”

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman of J&K People’s Freedom League and former Convener the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), stated that this year’s Black Day observance send a clear message to India, affirming that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not tolerate further division or repeated aggression.

Abdul Hamid Lone, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), stated that India’s tactics can’t change Kashmir’s internationally recognized status and that a permanent solution lies in implementing UN resolutions.

The federal provincial governments, Hurriyat leaders, district administrations and civil society organized rallies across the country to give a strapping message to pressurize India to impede its atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, expressed in his message on Kashmir Black Day that the people and government of Pakistan stand in unwavering solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to endure severe hardships under oppressive conditions.

He said the observation of the day serves as a reminder of injustices endured by the Kashmiri people and their unwavering determination to secure the right to self-determination, a right recognized by international law and United Nations resolutions.

Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday strongly condemned India’s atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a reflection of the Modi government’s reprehensible mindset.

He marked the 77th anniversary of India’s occupation of Kashmir, emphasizing that this day symbolizes the denial of freedom and the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people, said a news release.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raise its voice for Kashmiri rights until the dawn of freedom emerges in the region.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal said here on Sunday that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of occupied Kashmir when India illegally occupied the region.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, the federal minister said, the decades-long oppression and brutality against Kashmiris were unbearable. He said, freedom was the fundamental right of Kashmiris, and Pakistan stands with them in their struggle.

He said that India has blatantly violated United Nations resolutions, denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination.