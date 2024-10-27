Zachery Ty Bryan, star of hit TV series Home Improvement, arrested for second DUI in a year

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on October 25 in Custer County, Oklahoma, on charges of DUI and driving without a valid license. The arrest, confirmed by local outlets including KOCO News and Fox 23, marks Bryan’s second DUI charge this year, following a similar arrest in February.

Bryan, 43, has faced several legal issues in recent years. Following his February DUI charge, he was accused of having three prior DUI incidents within a decade, potentially leading to a felony charge and up to three years in prison if convicted. In July, Bryan faced additional charges, including fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, resulting in a seven-day jail sentence.

His legal troubles date back to October 2020, when he was arrested in a domestic violence incident on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. Bryan later pled guilty to misdemeanor charges, receiving 36 months of probation and a mandate to attend the Bridges2Safety program. A separate DUI charge from May 2020 further added to his legal record.

Best known for his role in Home Improvement as well as appearances in First Kid and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Bryan stepped away from acting in 2009. His recent string of arrests has raised concerns among fans as he continues to face ongoing legal battles.