World

Justin Bieber celebrates Hailey’s latest Rhode skincare launch with sweet photo booth moments

By Web Desk

Justin Bieber celebrated his wife Hailey’s skincare line Rhode and its newest product, Barrier Butter, by sharing cozy photo booth snapshots from the October 23 launch event held at Funke in Beverly Hills. The Instagram Stories post featured a series of black-and-white pictures showing the couple enjoying a sweet, affectionate moment, with Rhode’s logo displayed on the strip.

For the event, Hailey, 27, opted for a business-chic look in an oversized Saint Laurent blazer paired with matching trousers, a striped shirt, a maroon tie, and a slicked-back bun. The Rhode founder, who launched her skincare brand in June 2022, continues to expand her product line with Justin by her side.

In May 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, with sources saying they are excited and preparing for the new arrival. “They’re super committed to their marriage and becoming the best parents possible,” a source told PEOPLE.

Hailey and Justin first met at a fan meet-and-greet in 2009 and, after a brief romance in the mid-2010s, reunited in 2018, eventually leading to their engagement and marriage later that year.

Previous article
Zachery Ty Bryan, star of hit TV series Home Improvement, arrested for second DUI in a year
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Jennifer Garner reportedly ‘running’ to Ben Affleck after J.Lo split as...

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck navigate a high-profile divorce, Jennifer Garner has reportedly stepped up to support her ex-husband, with whom she shares...

Taylor Swift makes playful Travis Kelce reference during Eras Tour concert in New Orleans

Prince William makes rare comments about brother Prince Harry amid family rift

Jennifer Lopez shines at 2024 AFI fest amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.