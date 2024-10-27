Justin Bieber celebrates Hailey’s latest Rhode skincare launch with sweet photo booth moments

Justin Bieber celebrated his wife Hailey’s skincare line Rhode and its newest product, Barrier Butter, by sharing cozy photo booth snapshots from the October 23 launch event held at Funke in Beverly Hills. The Instagram Stories post featured a series of black-and-white pictures showing the couple enjoying a sweet, affectionate moment, with Rhode’s logo displayed on the strip.

For the event, Hailey, 27, opted for a business-chic look in an oversized Saint Laurent blazer paired with matching trousers, a striped shirt, a maroon tie, and a slicked-back bun. The Rhode founder, who launched her skincare brand in June 2022, continues to expand her product line with Justin by her side.

In May 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, with sources saying they are excited and preparing for the new arrival. “They’re super committed to their marriage and becoming the best parents possible,” a source told PEOPLE.

Hailey and Justin first met at a fan meet-and-greet in 2009 and, after a brief romance in the mid-2010s, reunited in 2018, eventually leading to their engagement and marriage later that year.