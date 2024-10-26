Pakistan, New Zealand agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and New Zealand have agreed to jointly explore avenues of deepening ties in all areas of mutual benefit.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The Foreign Minister underscored the great potential in further deepening ties between the two countries.

Thanking New Zealand for its endorsement of Pakistan’s various bids and initiatives at the United Nations, the Deputy Prime said both the countries are tied together by shared legacy and common ethos and have common stakes in reinforcing effective multilateralism, democracy and respect for human dignity.

Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of New Zealand also emphasized the need of enhancing bilateral trade relations and to broaden cooperation in trade and investment, education and people-to-people contacts.