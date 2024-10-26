NATIONAL

Pakistan, New Zealand agree to strengthen bilateral ties

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and New Zealand have agreed to jointly explore avenues of deepening ties in all areas of mutual benefit.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The Foreign Minister underscored the great potential in further deepening ties between the two countries.

Thanking New Zealand for its endorsement of Pakistan’s various bids and initiatives at the United Nations, the Deputy Prime said both the countries are tied together by shared legacy and common ethos and have common stakes in reinforcing effective multilateralism, democracy and respect for human dignity.

Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of New Zealand also emphasized the need of enhancing bilateral trade relations and to broaden cooperation in trade and investment, education and people-to-people contacts.

Previous article
Doctors advise Bushra Bibi rest after medical checkup in Peshawar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

King Charles gives ‘go-ahead’ to Prince William for major decision about...

Amid recent health setbacks, King Charles is expressing relief and joy over Prince William’s leadership alongside Princess Kate, signaling confidence in the future of...

Iran air defense intercepts Zionist regime’s airstrikes against some military centers

Meghan Markle’s marriage concerns grow as Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry

PM strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.