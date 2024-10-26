NATIONAL

Doctors advise Bushra Bibi rest after medical checkup in Peshawar

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The doctors of Peshawar Shaukat Khanum Hospital advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi to take rest after medical checkup.

It reported in media that Shaukat Khanum’s two doctors conducted a medical examination at the Chief Minister’s House. The sources said that after the examination, doctors declared Bushra Bibi as fully recovered except for treatment of ear and tooth infection.

No one can meet Bushra Bibi at CM’s House in Peshawar, the sources said.

