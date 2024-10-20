Symposium in Islamabad highlights China-Pak cooperation for modernisation

ISLAMABAD: A symposium titled the “Hong Ting Forum” was recently held in Islamabad, focusing on the theme of “Understanding China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and Chinese-style Modernization Development Path.”

The event drew around 100 participants, including diplomats, scholars, and media representatives, and was co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Shi Yuanqiang, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, highlighted China’s readiness to share development opportunities with the world. He emphasized the enduring and mutually beneficial relationship between China and Pakistan, describing the nations as “good neighbors and all-weather strategic cooperative partners.”

Former Pakistani ambassador to China, Masood Khalid, underscored the importance of learning from China’s development model.

Referring to the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, Khalid praised China’s strategic modernization blueprint and suggested that Pakistan adopt similar approaches to achieve self-reliance and promote regional development.

Mudassar Iqbal, deputy director of the Associated Press of Pakistan, pointed out that China’s modernization path not only benefits its own population but also contributes to global development. He reiterated the strength of the Pakistan-China relationship, describing it as an “ironclad friendship” that enables both countries to move forward together toward shared prosperity.

Senior advisor Hassan Daud Butt from the China Study Center of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute emphasized the need for Pakistan to fully leverage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He suggested expanding cooperation in fields such as industry, agriculture, digital economy, green energy, and technological innovation.

Khalid Mahmood, chairman of the ISSI Board of Governors, concluded by calling for enhanced efforts from media and think tanks in both countries to strengthen the strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.