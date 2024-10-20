CM Maryam Nawaz greenlights establishment of three provincial authorities

Proposed authorities to govern development, water and sanitation and horticulture sectors

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday approved the establishment of three provincial authorities to govern development, water and sanitation and horticulture sectors.

Presiding over a special meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that these authorities will be formed after proper legislation. These authorities will be responsible for finalizing plans and policies at the provincial level, while development, water and sanitation and horticulture agencies will ensure the implementation of these plans and policies of these authorities.

The meeting reviewed proposals for the establishment of Governing Boards and Director Generals for the provincial authorities along with the appointment of Management Boards and Managing Directors at the local level.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to switch streetlights to solar energy on a priority basis.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Provincial Ministers Bilal Yaseen, Zeeshan Rafiq, the Punjab chief secretary, principal secretary, relevant secretaries, and other provincial government officials.

Punjab Secretary for Housing and Horticulture attended the meeting via video link.