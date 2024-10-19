Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed’s indictment in GHQ attack case deferred

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, who were to be indicted in the GHQ attack case on Saturday, will now be indicted on the next date of hearing. Rasheed was handed a copy of the challan.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case. Time for current setup is over, says AML chief.

Later talking to the media, Rasheed said that the time for the present government was about to be over as the establishment was now sick of them.

He said he had received a copy of the challan in the GHQ attack case on Saturday.

“I am mentally prepared for any decision in the case,” he added. The AML chief said he remained in the custody of agencies for forty days, and emerged victorious.