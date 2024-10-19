NATIONAL

Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed’s indictment in GHQ attack case deferred

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, who were to be indicted in the GHQ attack case on Saturday, will now be indicted on the next date of hearing. Rasheed was handed a copy of the challan.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case. Time for current setup is over, says AML chief.

Later talking to the media, Rasheed said that the time for the present government was about to be over as the establishment was now sick of them.

He said he had received a copy of the challan in the GHQ attack case on Saturday.

“I am mentally prepared for any decision in the case,” he added. The AML chief said he remained in the custody of agencies for forty days, and emerged victorious.

Previous article
Ruling coalition has lost establishment’s backing, claims Sheikh Rashid
Next article
Chinese FM holds talks with British foreign secretary
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ruling coalition has lost establishment’s backing, claims Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Saturday that horse-trading had been started ahead of the...

Imran Khan submits three requests in Anti-Terror Court

Protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

Punjab govt extends ban on meetings in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.