Ruling coalition has lost establishment’s backing, claims Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Saturday that horse-trading had been started ahead of the proposed constitutional amendment as both the sell-outs and bidders were negotiating the prices.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Ahmed claimed that the ruling coalition had lost the support of all-powerful establishment, adding that soon people would hear the complaints of the government after its ouster.

Expressing displeasure over conduct of the government on the occasion of recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) summit in Islamabad, he said a curfew was imposed in the capital due to which people were unable to celebrate such a high-level summit in country after a long time “Islamabad was completely shutdown for five days,” he bemoaned.

Speaking about the proposed constitutional amendment, he lauded Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for standing tall during the whole process of consultations on constitutional amendment, adding that currently he couldn’t predict anything regarding the passage of the amendment. He said he would also visit the JUI-F chief soon.

Earlier, the ATC conducted a hearing seeking indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Ahmed was given copies of the challan but the court didn’t indict him and Khan. The court fixed indictment date of both leaders while announcing that next hearing would be held inside Adiala jail.