NATIONAL

Ruling coalition has lost establishment’s backing, claims Sheikh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Saturday that horse-trading had been started ahead of the proposed constitutional amendment as both the sell-outs and bidders were negotiating the prices.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Ahmed claimed that the ruling coalition had lost the support of all-powerful establishment, adding that soon people would hear the complaints of the government after its ouster.

Expressing displeasure over conduct of the government on the occasion of recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) summit in Islamabad, he said a curfew was imposed in the capital due to which people were unable to celebrate such a high-level summit in country after a long time “Islamabad was completely shutdown for five days,” he bemoaned.

Speaking about the proposed constitutional amendment, he lauded Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for standing tall during the whole process of consultations on constitutional amendment, adding that currently he couldn’t predict anything regarding the passage of the amendment. He said he would also visit the JUI-F chief soon.

Earlier, the ATC conducted a hearing seeking indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Ahmed was given copies of the challan but the court didn’t indict him and Khan. The court fixed indictment date of both leaders while announcing that next hearing would be held inside Adiala jail.

Previous article
Imran Khan submits three requests in Anti-Terror Court
Next article
Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed’s indictment in GHQ attack case deferred
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed’s indictment in GHQ attack case deferred

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, who were to be indicted in the...

Imran Khan submits three requests in Anti-Terror Court

Protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

Punjab govt extends ban on meetings in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.