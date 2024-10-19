Imran Khan submits three requests in Anti-Terror Court

ISLAMABAD: Counsels for former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, who is presently incarcerated at Adiala Jail, on Saturday filed three applications in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi.

In one of the applications, it was prayed to the court to order the concerned officials to arrange a meeting of Imran with his lawyers since they had to take instructions from him in the GHQ attack case.

The court was also requested to give order to arrange telephonic talk between Imran and his sons since there had been no talk between them for the past two months.

“It is PTI founder’s right,” read the application. In the third application, the court was requested to also order the meeting of Imran with his family doctor since it had been held a long time back. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case.