Asad, Abubakar, Haider, Salaar reach Aitchison College Junior Tennis semifinals

LAHORE: Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills, Abubakar Talha of Wapda, Haider Ali Rizwan and Muhammad Salaar qualified for the boys U-18 semifinals of the Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship 2024, being played at Aitchison College Mall Road.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman delivered a solid performance, defeating Yafat Nadeem 7-5, 6-2, while Muhammad Salaar overcame Nabeel Qayum with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Haider Ali Rizwan cruised past Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-0, and Abubakar Talha defeated Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals.

The boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals featured Haider Ali Rizwan and Abubakar Talha teaming up to defeat Asad Zaman and Muhammad Salaar 6-2, 6-4, securing their place in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yahya and Nabeel Qayum emerged victorious over Hassan Usmani and M Rayyan Khan in a close match, 6-4, 0-6, 10-2. In other doubles action, Amir Mazari and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Inam Qadir and Abdul Basit 6-3, 6-1, while Kashan Tariq and Yafat Nadeem outplayed Abdullah Yousaf and Hamza Ahmad 6-2, 6-1.

In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Hassan Usmani displayed dominance, defeating Syed Mahad Shehzad 4-1, 4-1, while Ruhab Faisal triumphed over Razik Sultan 4-2, 4-2. Abdur Rehman bested M Junaid 4-2, 4-0, and Omer Jawad claimed a 4-1, 4-0 win against Rashid Ali Bachani.

The boys U-12 quarterfinals were equally thrilling, with Rashid Ali Bachani defeating Ohade Mustafa in a three-set battle, 4-0, 0-4, 4-0. M Junaid defeated Muhammad Ayan 4-2, 4-1, and Muhammad Muaz beat Muhammad Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-1. In a closely contested match, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill edged past Zayd Zaman 2-4, 5-4, 4-2.

In the Punjab ranking boys U-16 first round, standout performances included Amir Mazari’s 6-0 win over Haider Nadeem and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla’s 7-5 victory over Rehaan Khan. Other notable victories included Ruhab Faisal’s dominant 6-0 win against Syed Ahmad Ch, and Ali Bachani’s 6-3 triumph over Aalay Hussain.

In the boys/girls U-10 category, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill continued his winning form, beating Murad 6-0, while Behroze Wander edged past Rahim Faisal 7-6. Umer Zaman beat M Musa 6-3, and M Ehsan Bari overcame Wajeeha Fatima 6-1. Salman Pirzada also secured a comfortable 6-2 win over Abdul Saadi, while Eman Shahbaz won a close match against Murtaza 7-5.