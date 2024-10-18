Wang Yi calls for China-U.S. cooperation to tackle global challenges

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China and the U.S. should shoulder the responsibilities of major powers and jointly address global challenges to achieve mutual wins as he met with the head of a U.S.-based political risk consultancy.

This is in the interest of both countries’ peoples and is the shared expectation of nations worldwide, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said during his meeting with Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group.

Wang stated that China will use its own certainty to respond to the uncertainties of today’s world and will continue to make efforts for the overall progress and development of humanity.

He added that China will continue to handle its relations with the U.S. based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Wang expressed hope that the U.S. will move in the same direction, genuinely implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders, foster an objective and rational perception of China, change its zero-sum mentality, and work with China to actively explore the correct way for the two major powers to coexist.

Bremmer noted that U.S.-China relations are the most important bilateral relationship in the world today.

He expressed satisfaction in seeing the relationship show signs of stabilization due to efforts from both sides and indicated a willingness to continue providing candid advice for the long-term peaceful coexistence of the two nations.

Bremmer also expressed hope that the two major powers will jointly contribute to maintaining a stable international order.